2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 16th, 2011

Studio

Summit Entertainment

The new found married bliss of Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen is cut short when a series of betrayals and misfortunes threatens to destroy their world. Bella soon discovers she is pregnant, and during a nearly fatal childbirth, Edward finally fulfills her wish to become immortal. But the arrival of their remarkable daughter, Renesmee, sets in motion a perilous chain of events that pits the Cullens and their allies against the Volturi, the fearsome council of vampire leaders, setting the stage for an all-out battle.

Cast

Kristen StewartIsabella 'Bella' Swan
Robert PattinsonEdward Cullen
Taylor LautnerJacob Black
Ashley GreeneAlice Cullen
Peter FacinelliCarlisle Cullen
Elizabeth ReaserEsme Cullen

