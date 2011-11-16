The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1

The new found married bliss of Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen is cut short when a series of betrayals and misfortunes threatens to destroy their world. Bella soon discovers she is pregnant, and during a nearly fatal childbirth, Edward finally fulfills her wish to become immortal. But the arrival of their remarkable daughter, Renesmee, sets in motion a perilous chain of events that pits the Cullens and their allies against the Volturi, the fearsome council of vampire leaders, setting the stage for an all-out battle.
|Kristen Stewart
|Isabella 'Bella' Swan
|Robert Pattinson
|Edward Cullen
|Taylor Lautner
|Jacob Black
|Ashley Greene
|Alice Cullen
|Peter Facinelli
|Carlisle Cullen
|Elizabeth Reaser
|Esme Cullen
