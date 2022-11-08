Not Available

Stasis

  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Vangard Productions

After a night out of partying and left behind by her friends, Ava wakes up and sneaks back home only to find that she's already safe in bed. But that's not Ava - it's someone who looks just like her. A time-traveling fugitive has stolen Ava's body, her identity, and her life. What's more -- she's not alone. There are others, hiding in the past, secretly living among us, plotting to alter the future. Without her body, Ava is a virtual ghost, silent and invisible to the world. And, so far as she knows, she's the only one who can stop them and put the timeline back on course.

Cast

Anna HarrAva / Seattle
Mark GrossmanLancer
Phyllis SpielmanJessica
Tiana MasaniaiHuntress
Caleb ThomasMatt

