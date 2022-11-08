Eat Locals

In a quiet countryside farmhouse, Britain's vampires gather for their once-every-fifty-years meeting. Others will be joining them too; Sebastian Crockett, an unwitting Essex boy who thinks he's on a promise with sexy cougar Vanessa; and a detachment of Special Forces vampire killers who have bitten off more than they can chew. This is certainly going to be a night to remember... and for some of them it will be their last.
|Charlie Cox
|Henry
|Tony Curran
|Peter Boniface
|Mackenzie Crook
|Larousse
|Freema Agyeman
|Angel
|Vincent Regan
|The Duke
|Nicholas Rowe
|Private Gary
