2016

League of Gods

  • Action
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 28th, 2016

Studio

China Star Entertainment

During the reign of King Zhou (Tony Leung Ka-fai), an official enters his bedchamber, and is devoured by the monstrous tails of Daji (Fan Bingbing), his concubine. Outside their city, several warriors within a metal wagon discuss their strategies to free the Invisible People and their Chief, when Jiang Ziya (Jet Li) appears to them. He tells them that when King Zhou was younger, he let himself become possessed by the Black Dragon for his quest for power.

Cast

Jet LiJiang Ziya
Fan BingbingDaji
Huang XiaomingYang Jian
Louis KooGeneral Leopard (Mahamayuri)
AngelaBabyBlue Butterfly
Jacky HeungJi Lei (Skylord)

