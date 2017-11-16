2017

Roman Israel, Esq.

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 16th, 2017

Studio

Culture China - Image Nation Abu Dhabi Fund

Hard-nosed liberal lawyer Roman J. Israel has been fighting the good fight forever while others take the credit. When his partner, the firm’s frontman, has a heart attack, Israel suddenly takes on that role. He soon discovers some unsettling truths about the firm--truths that conflict with his values of helping the poor and dispossessed--and finds himself in an existential crisis that leads to extreme actions.

Cast

Denzel WashingtonRoman J. Israel
Colin Farrell
Carmen Ejogo
Shelley HennigOlivia
Tony PlanaJesse Salinas
Joseph David-JonesMarcus Jones

