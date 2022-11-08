Gerald's Game

Not Available

Gerald and Jessie Burlingame head to their summer home on a warm weekday in October for a romantic interlude that involves adult games. After being handcuffed to her bedposts, Jessie tires of her husband?s games and things take an unexpectedly tragic turn. She?s left handcuffed, trapped and alone as painful memories from her childhood bedevil her. Her only company is a hungry stray dog, the voices that populate her mind, and possibly someone watching her from the corner of the dark bedroom...