2018

Red Sparrow

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 1st, 2018

Studio

Soundtrack New York

A young Russian intelligence officer is assigned to seduce a first-tour CIA agent who handles the CIA's most sensitive penetration of Russian intelligence. The two young officers, collide in a charged atmosphere of trade-craft, deception and inevitably forbidden passion that threatens not just their lives but of others as well.

Cast

Jennifer LawrenceDominika Egorova
Joel EdgertonNathaniel Nash
Jeremy IronsVladimir Korchnoi
Matthias SchoenaertsVanya Egorov
Ciarán HindsAlexei Zyuganov
Joely RichardsonNina Egorova

View Full Cast >

Images

29 More Images