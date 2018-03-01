Red Sparrow

A young Russian intelligence officer is assigned to seduce a first-tour CIA agent who handles the CIA's most sensitive penetration of Russian intelligence. The two young officers, collide in a charged atmosphere of trade-craft, deception and inevitably forbidden passion that threatens not just their lives but of others as well.
|Jennifer Lawrence
|Dominika Egorova
|Joel Edgerton
|Nathaniel Nash
|Jeremy Irons
|Vladimir Korchnoi
|Matthias Schoenaerts
|Vanya Egorov
|Ciarán Hinds
|Alexei Zyuganov
|Joely Richardson
|Nina Egorova
