"18 cigarrillos y medio" (18 Cigarettes and a half) happens during a day, time that Ezequiel takes to smoke a box of cigarettes. Almost 22 years old, neither Ezequiel or his friends are having a good time. Ezequiel knows there is no way to solve his problems, at least not an easy way to solve them, but he keeps trying to find out what he reallly wants, regardless the circumstances.