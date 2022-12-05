18 Puasa Di Kampong Pisang

Not Available

Tells the story of a group of Kampong Pisang residents who are still committing misdeeds in the month of Ramadan. While Barkoba was enjoying a meal during the day in the bush, suddenly an incident occurred. He has been visited by the demon and brought Barkoba back to the past to recall every wrongdoing committed throughout his life. Barkoba ignores zakat, persecutes others, invites mischief and causes injury and death to Kiambang. Can Barkoba correct his past mistakes and return to the real world and succeed Barkoba in saving Kiambang.