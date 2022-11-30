18 Things First Love Taught Me

Not Available

The movie tells the story of Tian Xiaole (Chen Yao), who only thought about the "60-point pass life" female man, after meeting Cheng Daye (He Haochen), the savior with a "100-point halo", his life began to change dramatically , And willingly act as the "iron buddies" of each other, secretly falling in love with Cheng Daye in the name of friends, but in fact the two of them have always hidden the most sincere feelings for each other in their hearts. After all the ups and downs, waiting, and misses in life, returning to the beginning of love, it turns out that love at first sight is the simplest thing in the world.