18+ : True Love Never Dies

Topan and Raka are best friends. Topan’s girlfriend, Chanisa, is suffering from lung cancer. Meanwhile, Raka keeps asking Chanisa’s best friend, Helen, to be his girlfriend. In addition, Topan is still disturbed by his former girlfriend, Nayla. At home, Topan’s mother, Retno, who masturbates frequently for her husband, Hilman, is always busy leaving Topan neglected. Later, Topan finds out that Hilman is dating one of his boyfriends. Retno actually knows about this but she prefers to stay silent.