18 Years Later

Not Available

Mirko and Genziano are two brothers trentacinquenni not seen since the day their mother, of English origin, died tragically in a car accident in which they were also involved. Since then Genziano went to live in London by his grandfather Henry and now works as a stockbroker. Mirko instead remained in Rome, to live with his father, working on it together in the same run-down shop. But, eighteen years later, Marcello dies, the father of two brothers. In his will, in fact, the father asks them to take on an old restored spider, his ashes over the grave of his mother in a village in Calabria, where the accident happened. This trip will forever change their lives.