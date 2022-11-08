Not Available

Best known for a raw and real comic sensibility, actor and comedian Felipe Esparza stars in his first HBO stand-up Felipe Esparza: Translate This. Appearing at the San Jose Improv in San Jose, California, Esparza finds humor in his unique life experiences while discussing topics such as immigration, his ongoing difficulty translating for his parents, being a once-not-so-great single dad while dating single moms, his current challenges in raising his blond-haired, blue-eyed stepson, and more.