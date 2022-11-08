No Problem

Not Available

Sanjay and Akshaye, childhood friends and small time crooks rob a bank managed by Paresh. The two of them specially, Akshaye, on and off contemplates changing tracks and leaving the world of crime. Sanjay on the other hand almost every time manages to do something which closes all doors for Akshaye to change his life. This bank robbery also does the same. Akshaye is back where he belongs. Paresh is accused as an accomplice of Sanjay and Akshaye since the two had stayed in his house the night before the robbery.Paresh swears he will not return without the proof of his innocence.