Chaos Walking

In Prentisstown, Todd has been brought up to believe that the Spackle released a germ that killed all the women and unleashed Noise on the remaining men. After discovering a patch of silence out in the swamp, his surrogate parents immediately tell him that he has to run, leaving him with only a map of New World, a message, and many unanswered questions.
|Tom Holland
|Todd Hewitt
|Daisy Ridley
|Viola Eade
|Mads Mikkelsen
|Mayor David Prentiss
|Demián Bichir
|Ben Moore
|Kurt Sutter
|Cillian Boyd
|Nick Jonas
|Davy Prentiss Jr.
