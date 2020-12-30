2020

Chaos Walking

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 30th, 2020

Studio

Quadrant Pictures

In Prentisstown, Todd has been brought up to believe that the Spackle released a germ that killed all the women and unleashed Noise on the remaining men. After discovering a patch of silence out in the swamp, his surrogate parents immediately tell him that he has to run, leaving him with only a map of New World, a message, and many unanswered questions.

Cast

Tom HollandTodd Hewitt
Daisy RidleyViola Eade
Mads MikkelsenMayor David Prentiss
Demián BichirBen Moore
Kurt SutterCillian Boyd
Nick JonasDavy Prentiss Jr.

Images

