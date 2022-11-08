Not Available

“Starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Joey King (“The Act,”, The Kissing Booth) and Abby Quinn (“Mad About You” reboot, Little Women) as Bessie and Jo Cavallo, Radium Girls follows the teen sisters who dream of Hollywood and Egyptian pyramids as they paint luminous watch dials at the American Radium factory in New Jersey. When Jo loses a tooth, Bessie’s world is turned upside down as a mystery slowly unravels. She discovers a corporate cover-up and, in a radical coming of age story, Bessie and the Radium Girls decide to take on American Radium. Based on true events, the national sensation following the case of the Radium Girls ultimately led to significant and lasting impact in the area of workplace health and safety and the study of radioactivity.”