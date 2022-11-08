Baltimore Rising

Not Available

Explores a city divided in the wake of the 2015 arrest of Freddie Gray and his subsequent death in police custody, which sparked weeks of protests and riots. Told through the journeys of local activists, police officers, community residents and gang affiliates, it shows a city grappling with its history of police brutality, as well as crime and decades of economic disenfranchisement, as six law enforcement officers are brought to trial, but none are convicted. This revealing behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to make change, when change is hard, shows a distraught and damaged community on an ever-elusive search for both justice and the common humanity of people who have previously seen each other only as adversaries.