In June 2002, Elizabeth Ann Smart (Alana Boden) was a 14-year-old girl when she was abducted from her Salt Lake City home by religious fanatic Brian David Mitchell (Skeet Ulrich). He brought her to a hilly encampment where, with his twisted accomplice Wanda Barzee (Deirdre Lovejoy), he held Elizabeth captive. She was starved, drugged, raped and subjected to bizarre religious rituals until, nine months later, she enabled her own rescue.