"Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer" tells the story of the sprint runner dubbed the ?Blade Runner,? and his rise to fame as a gold medalist Paralympic champion and as the first double-leg amputee to participate in the Olympics. Oscar?s (Andreas Damm, "Elementary") resilience to overcome his disability combined with his apparent fairy tale relationship with model Reeva Steenkap (Toni Garrn, "Under the Bed") turned him into a media favorite. This all shattered one Valentine's Day night when four bullets were fired and Reeva's life was taken. Her brutal death shocked the world and the court room drama that followed consumed the news. "Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer" provides an inside look at the events leading up to Reeva's killing, the cracks that formed in the relationship between Oscar and Reeva, as well as the courtroom drama that followed, revealing what happened on that tragic night.