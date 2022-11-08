Who's watching Oliver tells the story of a mentally unstable loner lost in a life forced upon him. By night Oliver aimlessly wanders the streets and bars on what can only be described as a truly shocking and humiliating killing spree. His only savior and possible way out of a life he is desperate to escape comes in the form of the beautiful Sophia with her sweet eccentricity and naivety to the danger she has put herself in.
|Russell Geoffrey Banks
|Oliver
|Sara Malakul Lane
|Sophia
|Margaret Roche
|Mama
|Cecilia Belletti
|Cecilia
|Champagne Nuttanun
|Asian Girl
|Kelly Woodcock
|Clair
