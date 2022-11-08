Nothing is for nothing

Not Available

The story of three friends (Chicken, Drikus and Chris) who are determined to make Drikus's last wish true - to make a zombie movie. In the process of making the film, Hoender begins to process the loss of his father's death. At the same time, he creates new friends, works confidently and realises that he has a lot to offer to others. Drikus's joy of life and determination bring together the surrounding lifeless communities and revitalise their lives.