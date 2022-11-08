Not Available

It Happened in LA

    Annette might be judgmental, critical, and a total perfectionist?but only of the most charming variety. When she suddenly perceives that her relationship with her boyfriend, Elliot, is inferior to all the happy coupledom she sees among her friends, she decides they need to break up. Launched into the LA dating scene, where film industry jobs, old school bars, and elitist consumerism are the norm, Annette begins to realize that maybe meeting some cool new guy isn?t going to lead her to personal fulfillment.

    Cast

    		Michelle MorganAnnette
    		Dree HemingwayBaker
    		Jorma TacconeElliot
    		Kentucker AudleyPeter
    		Margarita LevievaIngrid
    		Adam ShapiroJimmy

