2019

Mary Magdalene

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 11th, 2019

Studio

See-Saw Films

Set in the Holy Land in the first century C.E., a young woman leaves her small fishing village and traditional family behind to join a radical new social movement. At its head is a charismatic leader, Jesus of Nazareth, who promises that the world is changing. Mary is searching for a new way of living, and an authenticity that is denied her by the rigid hierarchies of the day. As the notoriety of the group spread and more are drawn to follow Jesus? inspirational message, Mary?s spiritual journey places her at the heart of a story that will lead to the capital city of Jerusalem, where she must confront the reality of Jesus? destiny and her own place within it.

Cast

Rooney MaraMary Magdalene
Joaquin PhoenixJesus
Chiwetel EjioforPeter
Ariane LabedRachel
Ryan CorrJoseph
Tahar RahimJudas

