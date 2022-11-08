Not Available

Directed by boundary-breaking filmmaker Morris, Wormwood, a Netflix original story told in 6 chapters, explores the limits of knowledge about the past and the lengths we?ll go in our search for the truth. A twisting, evolving story of one man?s 60-year quest to identify the circumstances of his father?s mysterious death. Combining a virtuosic performance by Peter Sarsgaard with Morris? legendary interview style, Wormwood examines the case, bringing the viewer face-to-face with some of the United States? darkest secrets.