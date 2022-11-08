Not Available

Father and Guns 2

  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cinémaginaire

A few years after they infiltrated a therapy program for fathers and sons, Marc Laroche is having some issues with his girlfriend Alice and Jacques is experiencing intense denial towards the fact that he is growing older. An incredible opportunity arises when Martin Germain, the lieutenant of the Mafia?s leader, and his girlfriend sign up for a bootcamp for couples. As Marc and Alice sign up for the therapy, Jacques invites himself in by pretending to be the psychologist's assistant.

Cast

Michel CôtéJacques Laroche
Louis-José HoudeMarc Laroche
Patrice RobitailleMartin Germain
Julie LeBreton Pascale Lévesque
Karine VanasseAlice Cyr
Hélène Bourgeois LeclercMarie-Claude

Images