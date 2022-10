Not Available

1812 is an immersive audiovisual work entirely created and reworked from the classic Russian film War and Peace by Sergey Bondarchuk, from 1967. The work uses only and exclusively found footage and material from the film, and implodes it to create a new audiovisual work, a new visual sound experience. The result is an experimental vision that pretends to expand the way we perceive films and tries to push our notion of audiovisual sensations.