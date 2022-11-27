Beetlejuice

Thanks to an untimely demise via drowning, a young couple end up as poltergeists in their New England farmhouse, where they fail to meet the challenge of scaring away the insufferable new owners, who want to make drastic changes. In desperation, the undead newlyweds turn to an expert frightmeister, but he's got a diabolical agenda of his own.
|Geena Davis
|Barbara Maitland
|Alec Baldwin
|Adam Maitland
|Winona Ryder
|Lydia Deetz
|Catherine O'Hara
|Delia Deetz
|Jeffrey Jones
|Charles Deetz
|Glenn Shadix
|Otho
View Full Cast >
9 More Images