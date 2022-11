Not Available

A gangster seeking a way out and a lonely old man in search of redemption face their troubled pasts together in this explosive tale of self-discovery. Miguel (Danny Romo) invites gangster Abraham (Robert Zepeda) to his ranch in hopes that he can get the kid on the straight and narrow while training him as a fighter. But Abraham's gang tracks him down and Miguel's dark secrets are revealed, culminating in a life-altering confrontation for both.