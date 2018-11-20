2018

Boy Erased

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 20th, 2018

Studio

Anonymous Content

Academy Award® nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester By the Sea) stars alongside Academy Award® winners Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”, The Hours) and Russell Crowe (Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind) in Anonymous Content’s BOY ERASED.  Joel Edgerton (The Gift, Loving) directs, writes, produces and co-stars in the emotional coming-of-age and coming out drama about a young man’s journey to self-acceptance.   BOY ERASED tells the story of Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Kidman and Crowe) at age 19. Jared is faced with an ultimatum: attend a conversion therapy program – or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends, and faith. Boy Erased is the true story of one young man’s struggle to find himself while being forced to question every aspect of his identity.

Cast

Joel EdgertonVictor Sykes
Nicole KidmanNancy Eamons
Russell CroweMarshall Eamons
Joe AlwynHenry
Troye SivanGary
Théodore PellerinXavier

View Full Cast >

Images