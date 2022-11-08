Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. This film, the 11th film in the "Halloween" series, will ignore the events of all previous sequels, picking up 40 years after the events of the original film.
|Judy Greer
|Karen Strode
|Andi Matichak
|Allyson Strode
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Allyson Strode
|Will Patton
|Hawkins
|Virginia Gardner
|Vicky
|Sophia Miller
|Young Karen
