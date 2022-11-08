Not Available

Halloween

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Universal Pictures

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. This film, the 11th film in the "Halloween" series, will ignore the events of all previous sequels, picking up 40 years after the events of the original film.

Cast

Judy GreerKaren Strode
Andi MatichakAllyson Strode
Gabrielle ScollayAllyson Strode
Will PattonHawkins
Virginia GardnerVicky
Sophia MillerYoung Karen

