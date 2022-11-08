Homecoming

Not Available

A mystery adapted from a novel by Minato Kanae which depicts the stories of a pair of parents and their children. In the director's chair is Kikuchi Takeo of Hello, Goodbye. Mutsuko (Kanjiya Shihori) has been living on an island to which her grandmother and mother (Kimura Tae) have restricted her from leaving. To Mutsuko, the symbol of her freedom was Dreamland, an amusement park on the mainland, but she learns it will be closing permanently this year. Meanwhile, Wataru (Daito Shunsuke) returns to the island after nine years due to a job transfer. A pupil of his deceased father (Ogata Naoto) pays him a visit and tells him about a side of his father he did not know about.