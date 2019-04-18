2019

Teen Spirit

  • Music
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 18th, 2019

Studio

Automatik Entertainment

Violet (Elle Fanning) is a shy teenager who dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion to sing. With the help of an unlikely mentor, she enters a local singing competition that will test her integrity, talent, and ambition. Driven by a pop-fueled soundtrack, Teen Spirit is a visceral and stylish spin on the Cinderella story.Featuring Elle Fanning performing music by Robyn, Ellie Goulding, Tegan & Sara, Annie Lennox, Orbital, Sigrid, Carly Rae Jepsen & Jack Antonoff. Additional music by Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Grimes, The Undertones, Aqua, Alice Deejay, Whigfield, Major Lazer and No Doubt

Cast

Elle FanningViolet Valenski
Rebecca HallJules
Zlatko BurićVladimir Brajkovic
Millie BradyAnastasia
Jordan StephensRollo
Agnieszka GrochowskaMaria

