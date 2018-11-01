2018

Prospect

  • Western
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 1st, 2018

Studio

Depth of Field

A teenage girl and her father travel to a remote alien moon, aiming to strike it rich. They've secured a contract to harvest a large deposit of the elusive gems hidden in the depths of the moon's toxic forest. But there are others roving the wilderness and the job quickly devolves into a fight to survive. Not to be confused with the 2014 short film with the same name by the same directors.

Cast

Sophie ThatcherCee
Pedro PascalEzra
Jay DuplassDamon
Andre RoyoOruf
Sheila VandInumon
Anwan GloverMikken

View Full Cast >

Images