A teenage girl and her father travel to a remote alien moon, aiming to strike it rich. They've secured a contract to harvest a large deposit of the elusive gems hidden in the depths of the moon's toxic forest. But there are others roving the wilderness and the job quickly devolves into a fight to survive. Not to be confused with the 2014 short film with the same name by the same directors.
|Sophie Thatcher
|Cee
|Pedro Pascal
|Ezra
|Jay Duplass
|Damon
|Andre Royo
|Oruf
|Sheila Vand
|Inumon
|Anwan Glover
|Mikken
