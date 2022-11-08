Not Available

Malevolent

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Catalyst Global Media

Siblings Jackson and Angela run a profitable ghostbusting racket; swindling the bereaved with fake detection equipment and Angela's paranormal 'visions'. Hired to investigate a haunted old foster home, the team uncover its terrifying past: young girls brutally slaughtered, mouths stitched shut; silenced by a sadistic killer. And Angela's on the edge - sleepless, strung out and losing her mind, no longer certain what's actually real; convinced she hears the girls crying out to her from the darkness... But supernatural terrors are the least of their problems when they discover the very real evil lurking in the isolated house.

Cast

Florence PughAngela
Ben Lloyd-HughesJackson
Celia ImrieMrs. Green
Scott ChambersElliot
Georgina BevanBeth
Niall Greig FultonHerman

