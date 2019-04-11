2019

After

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 11th, 2019

Studio

CalMaple Films

Based on Anna Todd's best-selling novel which became a publishing sensation on social story telling platform Wattpad, AFTER follows Tessa (Langford), a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart, as she enters her first semester in college. Armed with grand ambitions for her future, her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott (Tiffin), a magnetic, brooding rebel who makes her question all she thought she knew about herself and what she wants out of life.

Cast

Josephine LangfordTessa Young
Hero Fiennes-TiffinHardin Scott
Selma BlairCarol Young
Jennifer BealsKaren Gibson
Peter GallagherKen Scott
Shane Paul McGhieLandon Gibson

View Full Cast >

Images

23 More Images