2019

Uglydolls

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 2nd, 2019

Studio

STX Entertainment

In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye.Here, the free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDoll friends live every day in a whirlwind of bliss, letting their freak flags fly in a celebration of life and its endless possibilities.The endearingly unique residents of Uglyville occasionally look to the sky above the town, where a new UglyDoll will appear and be embraced by the community.

Cast

Kelly ClarksonMoxy (voice)
Nick JonasLou (voice)
Janelle MonaeMandy (voice)
Blake SheltonOx (voice)
PitbullUgly Dog (voice)
Emma RobertsWedgehead (voice)

