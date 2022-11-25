19 Gold Swamp of Sex

Not Available

Tammy likes her older brother who grew up together since childhood. However, he thinks Tammy as a brother rather than a woman. One day drunk Tammy asks her brother to take her home and calls her brother Hyukjin. Lee Jin – jin brings a car to take Tammy home and a car to Tammy ‘s house. Tammy puts all kinds of diplomacy in order to take up the revolution, but the revolution does not go over. Tammy is giving her best friend a best friend, but she is hiding her friend’s relationship with the secret, a secret. Then Lee Jin-jin will see Tammy’s actions and love Tammy and end this relationship with her friend …