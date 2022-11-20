Not Available

19 Months takes a comic look at a young couple who believe that romantic love has an expiry date. Rather than stay in a relationship past its due date they have decided to break up. In order to avoid the usual pain, jealousy and loneliness so many others go through during a break up Rob and Melanie have agreed to stay together until each of them has found a new partner. So confident are they in this process they have invited a documentary filmmaker to help show the world their "new and better way." Unfortunately for Rob and Melanie they are about to show the world something entirely different.