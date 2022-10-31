19-Nineteen

Not Available

After graduating from high school Min-seo (Seung-Ri) fails to get into college. He spends the next year cramming for his entrance exam once again. Jeong-hun (T.O.P) is a university student fresh out of high school school. Late one evening, a high school girl dies. Earlier that evening, Min-seo filmed the girl in an internet cafe without her knowing. Min-seo, Jeong-hun, and another girl named Eun-yeong (Heo Lee-Jae) - who went to the same high school as the dead girl - all become murder suspects in the death of that girl. All three of these young suspects are 19 years old. They don't know each other, but quickly become fugitives from the law. To clear their names they work to uncover the truth behind the girl's death ...