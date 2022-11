Not Available

Between February and October 1917, imperial Russia, which believed itself eternal, went into revolution. Nine months of popular and spontaneous revolt, fueled by the weariness of war. Nine months of hope, freedom and democratic aspirations, which the chronicles of a French journalist based in Petrograd shed new light on. Nine months of unrest and uncertainty, before a coup d'etat overturns the course of history and profoundly changes the destiny of humanity ...