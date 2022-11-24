Not Available

1917 the Real October

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Katrin Rothe Filmproduktion

    St. Petersburg 1917. The frontline of the global war is coming closer everyday; people are hungry, wor-ried, angry. In February the tsar is overthrown. Many artists are euphoric: Revolution! Freedom, finally? No. Starting in October, the Bolsheviks rule by themselves. What were poets, thinkers, and avant-gardists like Maxim Gorky and Kazimir Malevich doing during this drastic change of power? In the film, five of them alight from the director’s piles of books as animated cut-out figures. With their own recorded words in their mouths, they participate in salons, committees, and street riots.

