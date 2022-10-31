1930-1942 Jewish Memories of the Marolles-Midi District of Brussels

Not Available

Jewish memories of the Marolles-Midi district of Brussels] is a French-language documentary based on a selection from interviews which the Auschwitz Foundation recorded during the 1990’s with six survivors of the Nazi camps. These six adopted “Marollians” are Joseph Berman, David Blum, Hélène Gangarska, Baron Maurice Goldstein, Henri Kichka and Maurice Pioro. We follow them as they settle into the district. They go on to recount the fateful period from the entry into force of the first anti-Jewish measures in Belgium to the roundups which from 1942 onwards led to their deportation to Auschwitz, where most of the Jews were murdered.