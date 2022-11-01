1957 Hati Malaya

Not Available

Four young Malaysians, Salmi, Razak, Ani and Angee have been assigned to do a picture book of ‘1957’. While two of them grudgingly carry out the request made by the publisher, Zahari, one of them takes on the role enthusiastically. Along the way, they find themselves immersed in the characters, emotional moments, identifying with and finding meaning in the struggle of ‘1957’. They weave the story of independence by transporting themselves back to the past. Ordinary Malaysians who fell in love, and found their love for the country override their personal emotions. The present characters find new meaning to ‘Merdeka’