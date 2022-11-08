Daughter of the Wolf

Not Available

Claire (Gina Carano), an ex-military specialist, comes home to the recent news of her father’s passing only to find herself at odds with her defiant 13-year-old son, Charlie (Anton Gillis-Adelman). With the news that Claire has inherited a large sum of money from her father’s business Charlie is kidnapped for a ransom. Instead of seeking help Claire takes one of the kidnappers, Larsen (Brendan Fehr), as a hostage and forces him to lead her on a perilous journey to rescue her son from the mysterious figure only known as the Father (Richard Dreyfuss). The trek takes Claire deep in the mountains of the Yukon, near the US – Canadian border as a winter storm approaches. As the odds of survival start to mount against Clair she has no choice but to form an unlikely alliance with Larsen in order to save her son and survive the wild of the far North.