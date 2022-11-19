Not Available

The 1966 World Cup Final is arguably the most revered sporting achievement in English history, certainly English football's most frequently eulogised match, but have you actually ever seen it? If not this enhanced DVD release is nothing short of essential. Featuring the original black and white BBC coverage of the match, with Kenneth Wolstenholme at the commentator's mike, this is an opportunity for even those familiar with the big moments--five goals and "they think it's all over"--to watch the action in its entirety. It's an experience rather similar to people's descriptions of meeting TV stars--everyone's shorter, taller, fatter, thinner, balder than you expect--but even simply viewed as a game of football this is something of a classic, with disputed goals, clattering tackles, last-minute equalisers and dodgy officials, putting the achievement of Moore and co into its proper context.