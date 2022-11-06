1971 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Review

Not Available

Formula One 1971 Review - Great Scot! is the DVD review of the 1971 Formula 1 season. This was the year when Jackie Stewart was crowned as F1 champion, the year of the Stewart/Tyrrell double act. At the start of the 1971 F1 season Ferrari was still the team to beat, and the brute force of the V-12 engine threatened to destroy everything in its wake. However, it was the addition of Stewart and Tyrrell into the Championship that challenged the balance of power. It made for an epic season that pitted mechanical muscle against driving skill. And as the season progressed Stewart and Tyrrell developed a magical formula that combined radical aerodynamics with Stewart’s sublime talent. It became clear that the might of the prancing horse could (and would) be tamed.