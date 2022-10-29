1973 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Review

Not Available

Formula One 1973 Review - Reign of Stewart is the DVD review of the 1973 Formula 1 season. This was the year when the legendary Jackie Stewart was crowned as F1 champion for the third and final time. Jackie Stewart had won the Formula One championship in 1971 but Emerson Fittipaldi was the reigning champion. At the start of the 1973 F1 season there was no question regarding his intention, Jackie Stewart wanted his title back. It was Fittipaldi who laid down the gauntlet, winning three out of the first four races. However, Stewart refused to buckle under pressure, and consistent displays of driving genius with the Tyrrell wondercar brought him right back into contention. By the halfway point of the season, Stewart led the Championship by a single point.