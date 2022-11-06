1976 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Review

Not Available

Formula One 1976 Review - Hunt for the Title is the DVD review of the 1976 Formula 1 season. This was the year when Britain's James Hunt, in the McLaren, amazingly clinched the Formula One Drivers Championship during the final Grand Prix of the season in Japan. The reigning Champion, Niki Lauda in the Ferrari, started the 1976 season as the favourite for the Championship. His nearest rival, Emerson Fittipaldi, made the patriotic switch from McLaren to the Brazilian funded Copersucar team. This left a hole at McLaren... it was filled by the ambitious British hopeful with the playboy image, James Hunt, to set the scene for a dramatic season of racing.