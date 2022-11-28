老夫子（1976）Mr. Funny Bone

Not Available

Manga action comedy in the 1960s has paid great attention to the density of jokes and the design of comedy theater. As soon as the old master appeared on the stage, there was a joke about playing Shaolin Kungfu, and then chasing the girls in the bridge section, and then the wage earners and their bosses fighting each other, both sad and happy. The director condensed the life of Hong Kong society in the 1960s into the movie through the cartoon styles of the old master's friends. Director Gui Zhihong is good at action handling. The last gangster robbed the bride's float with a cunning scheme. The scene was lively and full of jokes.