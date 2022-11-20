1980 Dawgs: The Inside Story of the National Championship Season

Not Available

“1980 Dawgs” is an extraordinary new documentary film produced in a 2-DVD Collectors Edition set. The most accurate and in-depth project ever produced on that special season. Current, often emotional, interviews with 27 players, coaches and others involved. 22 separate chapters include the inside stories and game footage highlights of each game, some with Larry Munson’s best calls. And, special segments on important Bulldog history such as The Railroad Tracks (which includes old live film footage), Coach Erk Russell, a Larry Munson Tribute and more.